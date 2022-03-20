Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a flowery Doodle

Google is celebrating Nowruz 2022, the first day of the spring season and the official beginning of the Persian New Year with a colourful doodle. The Google Doodle featured budding leaves and blooming flowers in a colourful manner, along with a guitar.

Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays and has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years. The date of Nowruz may vary from region to region, but the festival is celebrated in a period of 13 days, marking the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar. The festival is known to symbolize the rebirth and affirmation of life in harmony with nature.

On the day of Nowruz, millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities. Common traditions during Nowruz include house cleaning, visiting friends and neighbours, and preparing traditional dishes including special desserts, herb rice, and fried fish.