Hezbollah leader denies sending fighters to help Russia in Ukraine

Lebanon’s Hezbollah head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, refuted on Friday the claims that his organisation was sending militants and specialists to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine, according to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV.

‘No one from Hezbollah, whether fighter nor specialist, travelled to this area or any war hit grounds,’ he told Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the deployment of up to 16,000 Middle Eastern volunteers to fight alongside Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine.