Know all about different kind of kisses

Kiss is the most intimate form expressing love and affection. A kiss evokes emotions of love, care and admiration. There are different types of kisses and each one evokes different emotions and feelings. As per studies, kiss has several health benefits too. It burns calories and it also helps you in getting a glowing skin.

Peck Kiss: This is the simplest form of kiss. You just simply touch your partners’ lips with your own. During this type of kiss, lips of both partners are usually closed and slightly puckered.

American Kiss: This is deeper kissing. This involves kissing your partner by opening your lips to one another.

French Kiss: This is the most passionate types of kissing. In this type of kiss, the tongue has a great role to play. But it needs a lot of practice to master French kiss.

Cheek Kiss: A cheek kiss is a simple gesture of greeting or affection. You can give your partner cheek kisses to show affection, gratitude, love, etc.

Eskimo Kiss: This kiss is the act of rubbing the tip of your nose with another person’s nose. Eskimos uses this as a way to greet others.

Butterfly Kiss: No lips are involved in this kiss. In this type, you just flutter your eyelashes against your partner’s eyes or face. It will feel like you are being kissed by butterfly and this is more romantic than sexy.

Lizard Kiss: In this type, you don’t kiss with your lips, but with your tongue. Both the partners kiss using their tongue and hence it is a very intimate form of kissing.