Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to debut in big screens with Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is set to make her debut to big screens with father Mahesh Babu’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny.

‘Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud!’, Sitara wrote, sharing a glimpse of the song. ‘For the first time ever FT. Princess Sitara Ghattamaneni in a music video’ reads text on the video. The music for the song has been composed by Thaman SS. Nakash Aziz sings the song and the lyrics are from Anantha Sriram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni)

‘My little one .. my Little Rock star’, Namrata Shirodkar commented, while Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, ‘Omg my baby.. many many congratulations and may I just say you are absolutely amazing sending you loads of love and blessings forever’. Mahesh Babu also shared glimpses of the song and praised his daughter. ‘She’s stealing the show… once again!! #Penny out tomorrow!’, he tweeted.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action-comedy film which is written and directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. The film will be released on May 12 and stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. This is the first time that Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are working together.