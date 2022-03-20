Maize exports surged by 28% in April-January this fiscal year

New Delhi: India’s maize exports surged by 28.5% to $ 816.31 million during April-January this fiscal year. It was at $ 634.85 million in the same period last financial year. The main importers of maize from India are Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Taiwan, and Oman.
Bangladesh has imported maize worth $ 345.5 million in the first ten months of the current fiscal year, while Nepal’s import stood at $ 132.16 million. Maize is India’s third most important cereal crop after rice and wheat. It is primarily cultivated in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
