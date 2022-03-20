Maize exports surged by 28% in April-January this fiscal year

New Delhi: India’s maize exports surged by 28.5% to $ 816.31 million during April-January this fiscal year. It was at $ 634.85 million in the same period last financial year. The main importers of maize from India are Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Taiwan, and Oman.

Also Read; Coalition forces intercept missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh has imported maize worth $ 345.5 million in the first ten months of the current fiscal year, while Nepal’s import stood at $ 132.16 million. Maize is India’s third most important cereal crop after rice and wheat. It is primarily cultivated in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.