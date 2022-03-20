Sri Lanka cancels exams over paper shortage amid economic crisis

Officials said on Saturday that Sri Lanka has cancelled examinations for millions of pupils as the country ran out of printing paper and Colombo was short on funds to pay imports.

According to education officials, the term examinations scheduled to take place for a week from Monday, have been postponed indefinitely, due to a severe paper scarcity as Sri Lanka grapples with its greatest financial crisis since independence in 1948. ‘School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink,’ the department of Education of the Western Province said.

As per official sources, the action may effectively put two-thirds of the country’s 4.5 million students’ exams on hold. Term examinations are part of a year-long evaluation process that determines whether pupils will be promoted to the next grade level.

The country is running out of food, gasoline, and medications due to a crippling economic crisis caused by a lack of foreign exchange reserves to fund crucial imports. The cash-strapped 22-million-strong South Asian country declared this week that it will seek IMF assistance to fix its rising foreign debt issue and shore up its external reserves.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s surprising request on Wednesday to negotiate a bailout was confirmed by the International Monetary Fund on Friday. Colombo’s debt is due to be serviced in the amount of $6.9 billion this year, while its foreign currency reserves were at $2.3 billion at the end of February.

Long lines have formed for groceries and oil around the country, as the government has implemented rolling blackouts and rationing of milk powder, sugar, lentils, and rice. Sri Lanka approached China, one of its biggest creditors, for assistance in deferring debt payments early this year, but Beijing is yet to respond.