Stamp duty, registration fee collection crosses 1 lakh crore

New Delhi: The revenue from stamp duty and registration fee of all the states crossed Rs 1,00,100 crore for the first eight months of the current financial year. In the last financial year the revenue was at Rs 1,27,700 crore. A report published by Motilal Oswal Financial Services has revealed this.

State of Maharashtra tops the list with Rs 17,097 crore. The state has contributed 17.1% of the total collection during the period. Maharashtra is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with Rs 12,800 crore, Rs 8,700 crore and Rs 8,400 core, respectively. In last financial year , Maharashtra’s collection stood at Rs 25,427 crore or 19.9% of the national total, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 16,475 crore or 12.9% of the total, Tamil Nadu Rs 11,675 crore or 9.1%, Karnataka Rs 10,576 crore or 8.3%, Telangana Rs 5,243 crore or 4.1%, Gujarat Rs 7,390 crore or 5.8%.

An analysis of state-wise data by showed that the average monthly collection by 28 states stood at Rs 12,500 crore during the reporting period of April-November 2021, which is slightly lower than Rs 12,800 crore in the pre-pandemic days.