Temporary Aussie visas are to be given to Ukrainians

Sydney: Australian government has decided to give temporary visas to Ukrainian refugees. Australia will allow Ukrainians to work and study in the country for three years. The decision was taken to help the Ukrainians who fled the country due to Russian invasion.

Australia has already issued nearly 4,500 visas to Ukrainians since the start of Russia’s military operation. The Australian government has provided local community groups with a $450,000 (334,000 USD) grant to help assist Ukrainian refugees. Around 5,000 Ukrainians have been granted visas to travel to Australia, including skilled migrant, family reunion visas as well as student and tourist visas. They will be eligible to apply for the temporary humanitarian visa. So far, 750 Ukrainians have made it to Australia, with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Earlier Saudi Arabian government had announced the extension of visas for Ukrainians in the country free of coast.