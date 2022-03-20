Ukrainian bridal gown brand is now making military nets, vests for soldiers

A wedding fashion label is donating clothes to the Ukrainian armed forces while they continue their ferocious struggle against invading Russian soldiers. Milla Nova, a Ukrainian fashion firm known for its gorgeous bridal dresses, is now making assault vests and military nets.

In an Instagram post, the business stated that it is committed to rescue Ukraine in addition to make their brides happy. ‘Along with wedding gowns, we produce clothes for our defenders and medics. We are trying to help as much as we possibly can and encourage everyone to unite and help too. Only together we can overcome evil with good’, Milla Nova said.

The CEO of the firm, Lyana Kyrychuk said that her staff were working long hours to make uniforms for soldiers, with many of them travelling vast distances to factories.

Also Read: Boy who escaped Ukraine with phone number written on hand reunites with mother

Milla Nova is also making gowns in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, with the intention of utilising them to raise funds for the country’s war-torn people. According to reports, the fashion label employs 600 people, with 98 percent of them being women. The majority of them are still in Lviv. Some people have relocated to Poland.

There has been a worldwide outpouring of support and sympathy for Ukrainians. Russians have been attacking the nation for more than three weeks. Thousands of people have been murdered and more than 30 lakh have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.