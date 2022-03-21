Actress Gayathri dies in a road accident while returning from Holi celebration!

A tragic car accident claimed the life of YouTuber and actress Dolly D Cruze, better known as Gayathri. She was 26 years old. It was reported that the actress died on the spot as she was returning from a Holi party. According to witnesses, she was traveling with a friend, who lost control of the car and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Gayathri died on the spot, but her friend survived. Following the accident, The friend was rushed to a hospital.

Gayathri’s co-star Surekha Vani shared the sad news of Gayathri’s passing. Surekha posted a heartbreaking note for her co-star after learning of her sudden and tragic death. ‘How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze (sic),’ she wrote.

Surekha’s fans expressed condolences in the comment section of her post. Several fans wrote, ‘Missing you forever, doll,’ while others commented, ‘RIP’.

Gayathri was a well-known actress and YouTuber whose real name was Dolly D Cruze. She has a YouTube channel called Jalsa Rayudu. Madam Sir Madam Anthe is a Telugu web series in which she appeared most recently. Her Instagram account was also very active, with regular shares of photos and videos.