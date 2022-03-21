Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces her Bollywood directorial debut, shares poster

Daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her social media handle on Monday to announce her Bollywood directional debut and her forthcoming film ‘Oh Saathi Chal’.

Announcing the news, the filmmaker also unveiled the poster of ‘Oh Saathi Chal’ on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note which read, ‘My week couldn’t have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi ‘Oh Saathi Chal’, an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes’.

The film will be produced by Meenu Arora who recently produced Amitabh Bachchan starrer and highly acclaimed film ‘Jhund’. Earlier Arora also confirmed her collaboration with Aishwaryaa in her Hindi directional debut.

On the other hand, Aishwaryaa released her music video ‘Payani’ last week. The video also marked her comeback to direction after a nine-year hiatus.