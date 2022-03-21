Bollywood’s latest momma is here! Sonam Kapoor announces she’s expecting

Another mom-to-be is on the scene as Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. Sonam is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a sweet photo of the couple as she is seen cradling her bump.

As Sonam and Anand wrote in a picture from what appeared to be their maternity shoot, ‘Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. That will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbWqpeFq-T6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a black monokini for the shoot and rested her head on Anand’s lap. Check out the photos here:

Her celebrity friends wished the couple shortly after the picture was shared. Many people wished them and sent their love, from Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor and many others. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor were married in Mumbai in May 2018. Since the start of the pandemic, they have been living in their London home for nearly two years.