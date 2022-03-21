Breaking News: Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Beijing: A Boeing 737 passenger aircraft carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines was going to Guangzhou from Kunming crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi.
The number of casualties is not immediately known and rescue teams are on the way. More details awaited.
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou had an "accident" in the region of Guangxi & caused a fire on the mountains. The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft & the number of casualties wasn't immediately known: Reuters
