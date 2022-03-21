DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Breaking News: Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Mar 21, 2022, 02:17 pm IST

Beijing:  A Boeing 737 passenger aircraft carrying 133 passengers has crashed in China. The plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines was going to Guangzhou from Kunming crashed in Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi.

The number of casualties is not immediately known and rescue teams are on the way. More details awaited.

