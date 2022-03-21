Forex Market: Indian rupee slumps against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against other currencies in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices, strengthening of the US dollar and negative trend in the Asian markets weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.08 against the dollar. During trading , it slipped further to 76.10, registering a decline of 26 paise from the last close. It is trading at 20.73 against the UAE dirham. On Thursday, the rupee spurted by 37 paise to close at 75.84 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Friday on account of Holi.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08% to 98.31.