Here are six ways to maximize your charisma

There are certain people who are loved by everyone. They bring people with them everywhere they go and light up each room they enter. What do they have that the rest of us don’t? The answer is simple: charisma.

People frequently see charisma as an elusive, even mystical attribute bestowed upon a select few. In reality, charisma has a lot to do with how we act, and there are things we can do to increase our charm.

Here are some helpful hints on how you can boost your charisma:

1. Listen more

Being charismatic entails persuading others that they are valuable. Listening more than talking is a smart method to attain this. Make sure you are paying attention to what the other person is saying. Ask questions, keep eye contact and refrain from offering advice until it is specifically requested.

2. Avoid selective listening

Charismatic individuals always listen to what people have to say regardless of their perceived significance or position. They never use selective hearing techniques. If you want to be more charismatic, don’t dismiss what others have to say simply because you believe they are beneath you. Everyone should be heard equally.

3. Be present

If you are talking to someone, make sure you put away any devices that can distract you. If half of your attention is diverted elsewhere, you won’t be able to connect with someone properly. Stop looking at your phone and put it aside. People seldom offer their whole attention to others, therefore if you do, it will be remembered and valued.

4. Be generous

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of charismatic individuals is that they are always willing to offer, regardless of whether or not they will receive anything in return. They are quite generous. Instead of concentrating on what you can obtain from another person or your connection with them, consider what you can give. Generosity is an excellent approach in forming a relationship.

5. Don’t be self-important

Acting self-important is a certain way to come out as uncharismatic. No one admires someone with a haughty demeanour (except perhaps other pretentious and self-important people). If you want to be charming, make sure you get rid of any signs of this mindset. Remember to be kind and always think that you are only as important as the person next to you.

6. See the value

Recognizing the value of others and what they have to contribute is also essential. People will always have a different perspective or information and everyone has something to teach you.