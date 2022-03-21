Hong Kong to relax Covid restrictions from April, lifts flight ban

Hong Kong announced that from next month, it plans to ease several anti-COVID-19 measures, including eliminating a ban on flights from nine countries, cutting quarantine for international arrivals, and reopening schools.

Following a response from businesses and citizens who see the rest of the world adjusting to ‘living with the virus,’ Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the changes on Monday.

The strict rules, many of which have been in place for nearly two years, have irritated residents in the Chinese-controlled country.

From April 1, a ban on flights from Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the United States will be lifted.

‘The flight restriction is no longer relevant and appropriate…if we maintain the embargo, it will cause significant disruptions to Hong Kong individuals who are stuck in these nine countries,’ Lam said at a news conference.

If residents test negative, the hotel quarantine period could be lowered from 14 to seven days, according to Lam. She earlier stated that the measures will be in effect until April 20th.