K-Rail protests; Kerala govt cracks down on protesters, will impose fines on those removing boundary stones

Despite the growing number of protests, the Kerala government is determined to laying the boundary stones for the projected Silver Line rail project.

The government of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) is now going to take legal action against those who remove boundary stones after they have been put, as this has been a common practise among protestors. According to the Kerala government, those who remove the stones will be charged with destruction of public property.

The protesters will be arrested as well, and will only be released on bail if they deposit an amount equal to the value of the public property in question. The fine will range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Due to difficulties faced by authorities while laying stones in a number of areas, the government has decided to take this strong action.