Padma Awards 2022; President to confer at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I today

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will confer two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan, and 54 Padma Shri awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I today at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Padma Vibhushan recipients Radhey Shyam and General Bipin Rawat (posthumous), Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous), N Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, and Sachchidanand Swami, as well as Padma Bhushan recipients are N Chandrasekharan and Devendra Jhajhari. The Civil Investiture Ceremony-I will take place on March 28.

The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards are given in three categories. These awards are granted in a variety of disciplines/activities, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. The Padma Vibhushan is given for exceptional and distinguished service, whereas the Padma Bhushan is given for distinguished service of high order and the Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field. Every year the awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day.