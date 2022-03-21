Tattoos talk of patriotism now in Ukraine!

Ukraine has been swept by a wave of patriotism as invading Russian forces continue to bombard various cities. Tattoos and billboards bearing patriotic messages have become popular in the war-torn nation. A report from AP said people have become accustomed to seeing the Ukrainian flag and other patriotic symbols.

The 18-year-old Olena Barlevych got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft recently. It symbolizes her country’s battle for independence. ‘This tattoo means a lot to us. It is a very important phase for our country, which must go down in history, which must be passed on to future generations,’ Barlevych told AP. Lviv has several tattoo parlors where people get tattoos.

Clients from many parts of Ukraine have commissioned Natalia Tanchynets to create patriotic tattoos. ‘I’m so sad about this situation in my country,’ Tanchynets said. However, the war seems to have brought more customers to her shop. Ukrainian troops are being supported in innovative ways by Lviv printshop manager Yuri Kobryn.

Instead of advertising, Kobryn’s company prints motivational messages for his country on billboards. ‘The guys from the army were pleasantly surprised and asked me if I could make smaller versions that they could give to others. So that we can help them in our victory,’ Kobryn said.