A second superyacht linked to Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, docks in Turkey

A super-yacht associated with Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in the Turkish tourist town of Marmaris on Tuesday, according to a port source, a day after another of his yachts arrived in nearby Bodrum, also in the county’s southwest.

According to Marine Traffic data, the Eclipse, which is one of the world’s largest at 162.5 metres (533 feet) in length and sails under the Bermuda flag, anchored in Marmaris after cruising southeast of the Greek islands of Crete and Rhodes.

The data also revealed that the super-yacht Solaris stayed anchored in Bodrum, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) distant, after circumnavigating the waters of European Union countries that had sanctioned the oligarch over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There was no indication that Abramovich was on board on either ship. He was one of the several wealthy Russians added to a European Union blacklist last week, and EU nations have seized boats and other luxury assets from them in recent days.

The Eclipse is said to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool, and missile defences built in.

World leaders are attempting to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin describes as a ‘special military operation.’

Abramovich took his private jet from Istanbul to Moscow last week. According to aircraft tracking data, it was the second trip in three days by a plane linked to Abramovich between the Turkish city and the Russian capital.

According to Marine Traffic, the 140-metre (460-foot) yacht Solaris moored in Bodrum on Monday afternoon, just over a week after leaving Montenegro’s Adriatic tourist town of Tivat on March 13.