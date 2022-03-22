Anupam Kher commences shooting for his 523rd film ‘IB 71’ with Vidyut Jammwal; Shares pics

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his happiness on social media as he has commenced the shooting for his 523rd film titled ‘IB 71’. The film marks actor Vidyut Jammwal’s debut project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films.

Taking to his social media handles, Kher shared pictures from the shoot, unveiling the look of his and Jammwal’s characters. ‘And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @VidyutJammwal ! His company @ActionHeroFilm1 produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! ?? #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema’, he captioned the tweet.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vidyut will be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer in the movie.