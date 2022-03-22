Any compromises with Russia requires a referendum, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that any agreements to be reached with Russia to stop the war would have to be put to a referendum by Ukrainians.

‘People will be required to speak up and respond to various forms of compromise. And what they (the compromises) will entail is the subject of our discussions and agreement between Ukraine and Russia,’ in an interview with Ukrainian public television station Suspilne, Zelenskiy stated.

He stated that issues that could be covered in any referendum will include territory captured by Russian military, such as Crimea, and security guarantees promised to Ukraine in exchange for NATO membership.