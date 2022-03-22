Covid as global cases spike; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin convenes review meeting

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, convened an expert committee meeting in the Chennai Secretariat to discuss precautionary measures to take in the case of a Covid infection.

The state has currently allowed full relaxation of Covid norms, except for the cap on the amount of people who can attend weddings and funerals. The meeting is being called in response to widespread concern over the growing number of Covid cases in several countries, particularly in Asia. The expert body will recommend the CM if any restrictions in the state are needed.

The Covid situation in Tamil Nadu was also discussed with health experts at the expert committee meeting. CM Stalin has urged officials to step up the vaccination campaign and reach out to people who have not yet been vaccinated. All those who have yet to receive their first dose and also the second dose have been identified by the state.