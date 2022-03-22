Denmark signs extradition treaty with UAE

Denmark signed a general extradition pact with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, saying that it will use it to seek the custody of a British citizen accused of cheating Danish tax officials through so-called ‘cum-ex’ trading operations.

‘The purpose of this agreement is to accelerate specific criminal cases. This involves the extradition of one of the suspected culprits in the dividend tax case,’ Denmark’s Justice Ministry stated in a statement.

A ministry spokeswoman confirmed that the individual in question is Sanjay Shah, a British citizen accused of defrauding Danish tax authorities of up to 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion).

Shah, who lives in Dubai, denies any involvement, and his spokesperson referred to the extradition procedure as ‘political posturing.’

‘For the previous seven years, we have maintained that he had legal opinion that the exchanges were lawful, therefore there is no likelihood of extradition happening in the foreseeable future,’ he said.

The ministry declined to speculate on when a prospective extradition could happen.

Danish prosecutors have prosecuted nine people in different incidents involving dividend tax schemes, in which the Danish government claims that it was robbed of more than 12.7 billion crowns. (1 dollar = 6.7327 Danish crowns)