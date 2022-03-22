Kerala billionaire owns the first Indian luxury helicopter worth Rs 100 crore

B. Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group of Companies became the first Indian to own the Airbus H 145 helicopter worth Rs 100 crore. The 68-year-old billionaire is presently worth $2.5 billion and employs over 70,000 people across his different businesses.

According to a top official of the RP Group, the recent acquisition of the helicopter would increase his tourism business because he owns a string of luxury hotels around the state and will be utilised to ferry his visitors across tourist areas in the state.

The helicopter, which is equipped with all of the new safety measures, will carry seven people as well as the pilot. The helicopter can land and take off from elevations as high as 20,000 feet above sea level.

Pillai, who keeps a low profile, is also recognised for his charitable work and friendships with prominent politicians of different parties.