Kuwait and Saudi Arabia strike deal to develop Durra gas field

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement that energy minister of Kuwait has signed a document with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in order to develop the Durra has field.

The Durra field is shared between the two Gulf states. The facility produces one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Other then the gas, the Durra gas field produces 84,000 barrels of condensates per day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation mentioned in its statement.

The development plan utilises the use of cutting-edge and eco-friendly measures to boost the gas output from the project.

The project will be a joint venture between the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Aramaco Gulf Oil Company.

Both the neighbouring Arab states have agreed up on dividing the gas output evenly between the two states.