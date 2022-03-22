Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term tomorrow

Dehradun: BJP leader and current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was elected leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for a second term on Wednesday at 3:30 pm. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time. Along with Dhami, the cabinet will also be administered the oath. Several names, including that of former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were doing the rounds as possible choices for chief minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were central observers for the meeting. They announced that Dhami had been elected leader by the newly-elected party MLAs.

Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party’s poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month. Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. He got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8% against Kapri who got 48,177 with 51.89% votes. Dhami had won twice from the seat. The results were announced on March 10 and there was speculation if he would be the chief minister for a second time.