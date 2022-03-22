Truce with the Houthis – calls UN , as a positive step during Ramadan ;

The Houthi movement in Yemen stated on Monday that the UN’s request for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was ‘ a positive step.’

Hans Grundberg, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, said on Sunday that he was negotiating a possible truce for Yemen during Ramadan, which begins in April, and where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Houthi group.

‘We regard the UN envoy’s request for a humanitarian cease-fire as a welcome step,’ said Mohammed Abdussalam, a spokesman for the organisation.