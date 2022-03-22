WATCH: General Bipin Rawat’s daughters Kritika and Tarini receive his Padma Vibhushan

On Monday (March 21), India’s second-highest civilian award was presented posthumously to General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). His daughters Kritika and Tarini received the prestigious award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of Gen Bipin Rawat ( late ).

General Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other members of the armed forces died in a helicopter crash on December 8. The accident happened when an IAF helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying the defence chief crashed in southern India — near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Gen Bipin Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff. The Indian government established the position in 2019. In recognition of his outstanding and distinguished service to India, he received the Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Padma Awardees and praised their achievements and contributions to society. ‘Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society,’ tweeted PM Modi.

Padma Awards, considered to be one of the highest civil awards in the country, are awarded in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

