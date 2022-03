Bogota: At least 6 school children were killed and 15 others were injured in a school bus accident in Colombia. The school bus went off the road on the Laguna de Ortices-San AndresĀ highway. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Traffic accidents are one of the main causes of death in Colombia. In 2021, the country of 50 million experienced 7,200 road deaths.