Banks to remain shut for 9 days in April

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 9 days in April. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 4 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of March and the remaining days are that of weekends.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Full list of bank holidays:

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts

April 2: Gudi Padwa, Ugadi (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh)

April 14: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays

3 April – Sunday

9 April – Second Saturday

10 April – Sunday

17 April – Sunday

23 April – Fourth Saturday

24 April – Sunday