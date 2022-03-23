Chocolate angel statue with intricate design will amaze you; Watch video

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is recognised for making incredible chocolate masterpieces that leave people speechless. His works seldom fail to generate a stir among the public. The same can be said for this video of his most recent creation, which he shared on Instagram. In the video, he made an angel statue out of chocolate.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Chocolate Angel Statue! I love the way this one came out, the balloon technique was so much fun’.

The clip begins with the making of the foundation for his statue and further creating the whole structure of angle using chocolate.

Since posted, the video had received a lot of likes and comments. More than 5.9 lakh netizens have liked it so far, and the number is still growing.