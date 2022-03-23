Cochin International Airport releases summer schedule

Cochin: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will operate 44 weekly flights to Dubai and 42 to Abu Dhabi. The summer schedule of the CIAL has revealed this. The summer schedule will come into force from March 27.

CIAL is India’s third-busiest airport and it will see 1,190 weekly flights when normal commercial international flights resume after a two-year gap from Sunday. It will schedule 668 domestic flights, ensuring connectivity with 13 cities in India. They include weekly flights to Bangalore (79), Delhi (63), Mumbai (55), Chennai (49), Hyderabad (39) and Kolkata (7).

Also Read: Dubai airport runway closure: Dubai World Central announces free parking, bus service

Around 16 international airlines will be operating flights to CIAL. They include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, Oman Air, Saudia, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Asia Berhad, Singapore Airlines, SriLankan Airlines and Thai Air Asia. International carriers will be operating 261 weekly departures in the summer schedule.

CIAL handled 4.3 million passengers in 2021, of which 1.87 million were international travellers. Delhi was the busiest international airport in India in 2021. According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) data, Delhi topped the list with 842,582 passengers in December, followed by Mumbai (451,212), CIAL (301,338) and Chennai (246,387).