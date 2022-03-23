Do you know why Octopus has three hearts and nine brains? Read on

Earth is home to a diverse range of animals and species. And there are many aspects of these wonderful animals, about which we know very little. Three hearts and nine brains are among the characteristics of one such creature. Can you figure out what species we are talking about? It’s an octopus. Yes, the multi-tentacled monster that has always piqued interest has three hearts as well as nine brains.

This creature’s two hearts are designed to pump blood via the gills. Apart from that, there is a third heart in the centre that receives oxygen from the blood and distributes it throughout the body so that the rest of the organs may function properly.

Another fascinating fact about octopuses is that their blood is blue. We have red blood because it includes haemoglobin, an iron-based protein. The octopus, on the other hand, has a copper-based protein called hemocyanin in its body, which causes the blood to become blue. Hemocyanin does not mix well with oxygen as haemoglobin.

As per Biogeo Planet, the octopus is the most intelligent organism, since it has nine brains. However, how can an octopus use nine brains? In fact, each of its eight brains contributes to the regulation of arm motions. Then there is the one in the middle for various activities.