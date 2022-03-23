Know how to schedule a live video on Instagram

Mumbai: World’s most popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram has added a new feature that allows users to schedule a live video on the platform. The ‘Schedule Instagram Live Stream’ allows users or content providers to schedule their live feeds from 1 hour to 90 days in advance. It will also send a reminder for the live broadcast to users 24 hours and 15 minutes before the event.

Follow these steps to schedule a live video:

STEP1: First and foremost, you must launch the Instagram app.

STEP2: Swipe left to access the camera.

STEP3: Once the camera is open, swipe right from the bottom corner and select Live.

STEP4: On the right side of the screen, a Schedule option will appear.

STEP5: Choose the Schedule option and input the name of your event in the ‘Video Title’ field.

STEP6: Select a date and time for the event to be held in the coming days by clicking on Start Time.

STEP7: Now, select Schedule Live Video.

STEP8: Users can also share this scheduled live with their followers as a post.

STEP9: Before the live stream begins, a reminder will be emailed to all followers.