Know how to send multiple contacts at once from WhatsApp

Mumbai: WhatsApp has launched out a new feature that allows users to send contacts to others without any effort. The new feature will allow users to send contact information without copying the information and then putting it into the chat.

For sending numerous contact cards at once follow these steps:

Unlock your device and open the WhatsApp app.

Tap the individual or group chat to which you want to send the contacts.

Tap the paper clip icon next to the message field on Android devices. iOS users must tap the ‘+’ symbol in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Now, select contacts from the accessible menu.

You’ll be able to see the contact saved on your device here. By touching on the contacts you want to share, you may select them.

To share the contact cards, use the send button.