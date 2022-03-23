Oppo launches K10 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, Oppo launched its latest smartphone ‘K10’ in India on Wednesday. The K10 smartphone is the first K series smartphone by Oppo in the country. The new phone is priced at Rs 14,990 for 6+128GB variant. The 8+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,990. As part of the introductory offer, customers buying the Oppo K10 smartphone will get a complimentary 1 year subscription of Disney+Hotstar.

The smartphone is available in two colours- Black Carbon and Blue Flame. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor runs on ColorOS 11.1. The phone is s backed by a 5000 mAh battery and supports the 33W SUPERVOOC charger. It features triple rear camera setup. In the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera that supports HDR video recording.