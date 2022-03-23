Ramadan 2022: Supermarket chain announces up to 50% discounts on 10,000 items

Dubai: Leading supermarket chain in the UAE, Carrefour has announced discounts up to 50% on more than 10,000 items during the holy month of Ramadan. The supermarket chain owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim revealed that it will launch new promotions every week on multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware during Ramadan.

The super market chain also announced gold prizes, shopping vouchers for customers. Carrefour’s regular customers will be rewarded with double the SHARE points when using Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme.

Earlier largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced a new promotion sale during the holy month of Ramadan. Under the offer the retailer offers 25% to 75% discount on 30,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc for 52 days.