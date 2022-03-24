10% of mobile infrastructure disabled in Ukraine, says Turkcell

Turkcell, one of Ukraine’s three leading telecoms carriers, stated that Russia’s invasion had crippled roughly 10 percent of its infrastructure in Ukraine, but that its central network had not been harmed.

Despite the fact that Russia has not yet conquered a single major Ukrainian city, even a month after launching its invasion, which Moscow refers to as a ‘special military operation,’ the battle has left cities in ruins and in crucial infrastructure damages.

Turkcell, which operates in Ukraine as ‘lifecell,’ stated in a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday that about 10 percent of its 9,000 base stations in Ukraine had been disrupted, but that no staff had been injured.

The business said that it had given the required infrastructure and set up backup data centres in Lviv, western Ukraine, and other neighbouring countries, and that 45 percent of its retail locations in the country remained operating.

In 2021, Turkcell’s activities in Ukraine accounted for 7.8 percent of the company’s total revenue of 35.9 billion lira ($2.42 billion). They accounted for around 10 percent of the company’s income before interest depreciation, and taxes.

Turkey, a NATO member, shares a maritime border in the Black Sea with Ukraine and Russia, with whom it has strong ties. Ankara has initiated mediation efforts and urged for a truce while criticising Russia’s invasion and supporting Ukraine.