Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes waters off Taiwan

Taipei: A earthquake of 5.2-magnitude jolted waters off eastern Taiwan’s Taitung County on Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The tremor occurred at 8.38 am (Beijing local time), as per Xinhua News Agency.

The epicentre was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 121.58 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 24 km, the CENC said.

