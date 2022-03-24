Foreign Direct Investment in India fell to $ 74.01 billion

New Delhi: The foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow to India declined to $ 74.01 billion in the calendar year 2021. This is 15% lower from $ 87.55 billion recorded in 2020. Data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry revealed this. The FDI inflow includes equity inflow, equity capital of unincorporated bodies, re-invested earnings and other capital.

As per the data, FDI inflows in the last seven financial years was over 440 billion dollar. This is nearly 58% of the total FDI inflow in last 21 financial years. Singapore, Mauritius, USA, Netherlands and Japan are the top five countries from where FDI Equity Inflows were received during 2014 to 2021. Computer Software and Hardware sector attracted the largest share of FDI inflows, followed by Service, Trading and Telecommunications.