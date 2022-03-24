Gulf country records increase in GDP

Muscat: Oman has reported an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021. As per the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in Oman, the GDP surged by 16.1% to OMR33.016 billion. It was at OMR28.442 billion in 2020.

The revenue from value-added of oil activities surged by 38.5% to OMR10.547 billion. The crude oil sector reported an increase of 46.6% to OMR8.998 billion. Natural gas activities increased by 4.8% to OMR2.549 billion compared to the end of December 2020, which recorded OMR1.478 billion.

The total non-oil activities at the end of December 2021 amounted to OMR24.044 billion. It constitutes 8.4% of the GDP of the Oman. Service activities reached at OMR16.571 billion, constituting growth of 6.5%.