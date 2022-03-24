Gulf country releases updated list of ‘red list ‘countries

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in Qatar has released revised ‘Red list ‘ of countries. The new list will come into force from March 26. The ministry removed Georgia and Jordan from the list. The 7 countries are included in the Red List and they are Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Gulf country reduces price of 800 items

The list is updated based on the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic .As per the entry rules, fully vaccinated citizens, GCC citizens, and residents of Qatar aged 12 years and above coming from red countries will be exempted from home quarantine upon arrival in the country after a negative PCR test result. They must be vaccinated by a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health. People who have recovered from Covid-19 inside Qatar and 14 days have passed from the date of recovery will also be exempted.