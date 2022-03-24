Hackers hack into printers across Russia to print ‘anti-war sentiment’!

In the past week, Anonymous has claimed that it hacked into vulnerable printers throughout Russia in order to print anti-propaganda messages about Ukraine’s invasion. Twitter is the collective’s address, and one of its members tweeted: ‘We have been printing anti-propaganda and tor installation instructions to printers all over [Russia] for 2 hours – 100,000+ copies have been printed so far. 15 people working on this operation right now’.

The tweet included images of a printer prompt on a computer screen and a PDF file with heavy Russian Cyrillic text. In an earlier tweet, the hackers claimed that they had already gained access to 156 printers. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Anonymous has claimed responsibility for a number of cyberattacks.

Russians are also encouraged in the texts to stand up for their ‘tradition and pride’ and to ‘overthrow Putin’s crooked government that steals from your pockets.’ As part of its ongoing campaign against Vladimir Putin’s offensive against Ukraine, Anonymous announced last week (15th May) that it had taken out the national security agency of Russia.