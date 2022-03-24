PM Modi meets Aayush Kundal, calls him an inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled painter Aayush Kundal on Thursday and lauded him for his incredible works. The PM also called the meeting unforgettable and said, ‘He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter’.

PM Modi further took to his Twitter handle and encouraged people to go view Kundal’s artwork. ‘I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life’, read the tweet.

Aayush Kundal paints his amazing artwork with his feet. He was born on April 27, 1997, in the Khargone area of Madhya Pradesh. Aayush has cerebral palsy in 80% of his body, making him completely reliant on his mother for day-to-day tasks.

The youngster enrolled in a school for the physically disabled when he was 10-years-old. He progressively became interested in drawing and sketching, but once he began adding colour, he said he couldn’t stop. He struggled at first to sketch and paint without using his hands, but with patience and effort, he eventually achieved the talent of drawing and painting with his legs.