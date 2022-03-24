Queen Elizabeth II is the ‘new cover girl’ for Vogue! See the pics here…

This month’s cover of Vogue features Queen Elizabeth II! Fashion magazine’s UK edition featured a younger portrait of the Queen on their April issue in celebration of her platinum jubilee. In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth, still wearing her crown, can be seen gazing deeply at the camera.

Queen Elizabeth has had a longstanding relationship with Vogue, according to the magazine. Through the years, Vogue has followed the British monarch and covered all of the important events in her life. In 1927, Princess Elizabeth made her debut in Vogue at just a year old, sitting at her mother’s knee. Throughout the years, Vogue has measured its life in keeping with hers: four monarchs crowned or uncrowned; three coronations; the funerals of two monarchs; one abdication; an investiture; hundreds of royal weddings; and a jewel box of jubilees – silver, ruby, gold, diamond, sapphire, and now, platinum.

‘Almost no one under the age of 70 can recall another reign,’ writes Robin Muir in his lengthy profile of the monarch. Her platinum jubilee marks the first time in British history a monarch has celebrated the golden jubilee of her reign.