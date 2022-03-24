Ramadan 2022: Online retailer reduces prices up to 70%

Dubai: Dubai based e-commerce platform, Noon.com has launched its Ramadan sale. The sale will run from March 27 until midnight on April 2 in the UAE. Noon.Com has reduced the price of items in the beauty, fashion, electronics, home, toys and appliances categories by up to 70%.

Also Read: RAK-Nehru trophy snake boat race will be held on March 27

Price of smartphones were reduced by 50%.60% discounts will be offered on televisions, gaming devices, and cameras. Shoppers who have credit cards from certain banks will get an extra 20% off.