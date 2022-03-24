Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Russia’s shelling in Ukraine

Moscow: As war completes one month, Ukraine continues to face heavy bombardments, and another journalist was killed in the war face. Russian journalist Oksana Baulina, who was working for the independent news site, was killed in a shelling incident in Ukraine, the media outlet said in a statement on Wednesday.

A statement by The Insider said, ‘Oksana Baulina had been filming the shelling destruction in the capital’s Podilskyi District by Russian troops when she came under rocket fire. Another civilian died with her’, CNN News reported. The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana’s family and friends, ‘We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas where civilians and journalists are killed’, the statement added.

Moreover, two people who were along with the killed journalist were also wounded and hospitalized in the attack. Baulina filed stories from Lviv and Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. The independent media outlet did not confirm the date of her death. As soon as the statement was released by the media outlet, Baulina’s colleagues reportedly wrote condolences for her on social media platform Twitter