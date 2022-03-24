Samsung launches Galaxy S22 Ultra in India: Know specifications and price

Mumbai: Samsung has launched Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB storage variant in the Indian market. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking from March 28 and is priced at Rs. 1,34,999.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. It has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz..

It houses a quad rear camera setup and a 40 MP camera in the front for selfies and video chats. Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.