Saudi Arabia and Mexico agree to boost economic ties

On the first day of the 10-day tour to the Middle East and India, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his Saudi Arabian counterpart agreed to boost bilateral commercial connections between the countries, Mexican government announced on Wednesday.

According to the foreign ministry, Ebrard and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed investment in tourism and innovation, emphasising the necessity for a direct aviation route between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

The two ambassadors, who represent their countries in the Group of 20 major economies, stressed the importance of finding a peaceful end to Ukraine’s conflict.

According to the statement, Ebrard and bin Farhan, both from oil-producing countries, discussed the need of maintaining stable energy prices during the crisis.

Ebrard will stay in Riyadh until March 25, after which he will travel to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and India.